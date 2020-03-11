 Skip to main content
Canadian soldiers safe after rocket attack in Iraq: DND

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Canadian Armed Forces members conduct small arms training at Camp Taji, Iraq on Sept. 26, 2019.

Corporal Ryan Moulton/Canadian Armed Forces

The Department of National Defence says all Canadians are safe following a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq this evening that killed at least two Americans and a British soldier.

Another 12 people were wounded in the attack on Camp Taji, which has been home to Canadian soldiers involved in a NATO training mission in Iraq.

In a statement, Defence Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier says all Canadian military personnel in the area about 20 kilometres north of Baghdad were confirmed safe.

Le Bouthillier would not say how many Canadians are at Camp Taji, citing security.

U.S. military officials confirmed more than 15 Katyusha rockets were fired at Camp Taji around 7:30 p.m. local time, with photos posted on social media showing a white van modified to carry a launcher for the Russian-made rockets.

Canada has around 500 military personnel in Iraq to help train local forces and assist them in fighting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

