 Skip to main content

Canada Canadian tourists stuck in Haiti as protests rock Caribbean country

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canadian tourists stuck in Haiti as protests rock Caribbean country

Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

A national police officer is helped by fellow officers after she was hit in the face with a rock thrown by protesters demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise near the presidential palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Feb. 13, 2019.

Dieu Nalio Chery/The Associated Press

Dozens of Quebec tourists are stuck in a Haiti hotel, unable to make it to the Port-au-Prince airport because of violent street protests.

The hotel on the Caribbean country’s Cote des Arcadins is about 75 kilometres north of the capital.

The only highway linking the all-inclusive Royal Decameron Indigo Beach resort to the airport is considered extremely dangerous, and people are staying off it.

Story continues below advertisement

Air Transat, which sold package tours to the resort, says its flights between Montreal and Haiti are continuing, but it is unable to provide safe ground transport from the resort to the airport.

Some tourists have told Quebec media helicopter transport is available to the airport but at a very high cost.

Protests demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise have claimed several lives over the past week. Protesters are angry about skyrocketing inflation and the government’s failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter