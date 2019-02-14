Canadian tourists stuck in Haiti as protests rock Caribbean country

Dozens of Quebec tourists are stuck in a Haiti hotel, unable to make it to the Port-au-Prince airport because of violent street protests.
The hotel on the Caribbean country’s Cote des Arcadins is about 75 kilometres north of the capital.
The only highway linking the all-inclusive Royal Decameron Indigo Beach resort to the airport is considered extremely dangerous, and people are staying off it.
Air Transat, which sold package tours to the resort, says its flights between Montreal and Haiti are continuing, but it is unable to provide safe ground transport from the resort to the airport.
Some tourists have told Quebec media helicopter transport is available to the airport but at a very high cost.
Protests demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise have claimed several lives over the past week. Protesters are angry about skyrocketing inflation and the government’s failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.
