Canadian transit agencies seek more than $1-billion in emergency funds

A man walks by a TTC streetcar with a printed sign "We will get through this" on King Street West in Toronto during the morning rush hour, March 16, 2020. The Globe and Mail

Canadian transit agencies are seeking immediate access to more than $1-billion in emergency federal funding and another $400-million per month to cover fare-box losses as long as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate ridership.

The request to Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna was made late Monday by an umbrella organization that represents more than 100 Canadian transit operators, including the biggest in the country. The Canadian Urban Transit Association says that a number of its members are experiencing urgent liquidity issues.

“CUTA has calculated that immediate relief funding of up to $1.2-billion could support up to 40 per cent of transit systems that would find themselves needing emergency funding to cover operations,” according to the request for assistance, obtained by The Globe and Mail.

The association is calling also for Ottawa to cover steep drops in fare-box revenue, reimburse the cost of cleaning and disinfecting supplies, which it said are “straining already stretched operating budgets,” and to include the transit industry on the priority list of sectors eligible for the supply and distribution of cleaners and protective equipment should the Emergencies Act be invoked.

Transit agencies around the world have seen huge ridership declines as a result of the pandemic, as people work from home and have fewer places to go. In many cases, including some Canadian cities, revenues have dried up as transit providers stopped collecting fares.

In the United States, where New York City’s transit provider was recently estimated to be losing $125-million (U.S.) per week, the federal government passed last week a massive coronavirus relief bill that included $25-billion (U.S.) for transit agencies. More than two weeks ago, before restrictions on public movement really hit the United Kingdom, Transport for London was already estimating its losses at £500-million.

No Canadian city has as many transit passengers as New York or London. But even though the losses are smaller, ridership at the country’s biggest transit agencies have plummeted.

In normal times, the Toronto Transit Commission, the country’s busiest transit agency, carries about 1.6 million riders on the average weekday. An agency spokesman said that ridership has stabilized about 70 or 80 per cent below normal levels.

Montreal’s STM saw ridership on its subway, normally about 1 million on a weekday, drop 70 per cent by the middle of March and then slide further. A spokeswoman said that it is now down 89 per cent.

In the Vancouver area, TransLink said this month that ridership was suffering and that the decline was accelerating, with boardings down 52 per cent by March 19. More recent figures were not immediately available Tuesday.

“Farebox and other revenues cannot be foregone without doing irreparable damage to Canada’s transportation networks,” reads the transit ask of the federal government.

“CUTA calls on the federal government to provide funding to replace 100 per cent of lost operating revenue estimated at $400-million per month. This support should be provided for the duration of the pandemic and until ridership regains its February 2020 levels.”

