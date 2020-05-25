 Skip to main content
Canadian vaccine candidate delivers promising results in animal tests

Ivan SemeniukScience Reporter
Scientists work in VIDO-InterVac's laboratory, researching a vaccine for COVID-19, at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Oct. 18, 2019.

One of Canada’s premier facilities for infectious disease research is reporting that its candidate vaccine for COVID-19 has proved successful in animal studies.

The development sets the stage for human testing as soon as larger batches of the vaccine can be produced and checked in follow-up animal tests.

“What we’re anticipating is that a clinical trial in early fall would be possible if everything continues to look positive,” said Darryl Falzarano, a research scientist at the University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization-International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-InterVac).

Dr. Falzarano, who is leading the work, said he and his team administered their vaccine to ferrets, which are often used for respiratory virus research and are susceptible to COVID-19. The ferrets received the vaccine in two separate immunizations given 28 days apart. After another 28 days, half the animals were then exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. The animals generated a strong immune response and produced antibodies that neutralized the virus.

The effort is one of several under way across Canada and internationally in the race to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. While some other candidates are already advancing to human trials, Dr. Falzarano said it is essential for multiple groups to proceed with vaccine studies in case some of the candidates that show early promise falter in later-stage clinical trials.

The Saskatoon laboratory is supported by federal and provincial funding.

