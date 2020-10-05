Canadian virologist Michael Houghton jointly wins Nobel Prize for Medicine

Open this photo in gallery Michael Houghton and colleagues Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice have jointly won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus. MICHAEL HOLLY/THE CANADIAN PRESS

A University of Alberta researcher known for his crucial role in identifying the virus that causes Hepatitis C has been awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Michael Houghton, director of the university’s Li Ka Shing Applied Virology Institute in Edmonton, was named a co-recipient of the prize together with two U.S. scientists, Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice.

Each of the three men will receive an equal share of the $1.2-million prize for their part in a discovery that is credited with preventing millions of infections, by making it possible to screen for the virus in human blood and blood products.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard to find something that’s of such a benefit to mankind as we’re awarding this year,” said Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee, after announcing the prize on Monday in Stockholm, Sweden.

Dr. Houghton was born in the U.K. and came to Canada in 2010. He conducted his Nobel-winning research in the 1980s when he was leading a team at California-based Chiron Corporation, now part of the biopharmaceutical company Novartis.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.