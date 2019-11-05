 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canadian War Museum apologizes after sending fundraising mailer with photo of U.S. soldier

Xiao Xu
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The mailer sent out by the Canadian War Museum featured a photo of an American soldier.

Handout

The Canadian War Museum has apologized after issuing a fundraising appeal that included a photo of an American soldier.

The appeal, issued two weeks before Remembrance Day, was sent out with a letter to 150,000 households across the country aimed at raising money for the museum. The envelope contained a picture of a soldier in fatigues and helmet, his head bowed.

But Sylvie Madely, a spokeswoman for the war museum, said the museum was alerted to the fact that the helmet was one worn by American soldiers, not Canadian ones.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Madely said repeatedly the museum regretted the mistake. She explained that her staff were looking for stock photos of Canadian soldiers online, and that photo of the American soldier came up.

“So they assumed that it was a legitimate Canadian soldier,” she said.

“And what should have happened before we went to production was to actually have somebody [with expertise] from the war museum just review it, to be sure. And that wasn’t done, unfortunately.”

Ms. Madely said the museum hasn’t received a complaint. Instead a staffer at the war museum called her Tuesday morning and advised her of the error.

She said the American helmets are much rounder and deeper than the ones worn by Canadian soldiers.

Ms. Madely noted although the museum apologized in a statement hours after it found out the mistake, many people have received the letter and some have started to donate. “It was already too late.”

She added the museum has been holding this fundraising event for about 20 years and never encountered the same issue.

Story continues below advertisement

E-mails to several Royal Canadian Legion branches in B.C. for comment were not returned.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter