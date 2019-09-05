 Skip to main content

Canada Canadian woman among at least 20 people killed in Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian

Canadian woman among at least 20 people killed in Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian

Liam Casey
The Canadian Press
Undated Facebook photo of Alishia Sabrina Liolli, a Canadian among at least 20 people killed in Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian.

Hours before hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas, 27-year-old Canadian Alishia Sabrina Liolli asked her friends and loved ones on social media to pray for her family and the small island she called home.

Earlier today, the native of the Windsor, Ontario bedroom community of Lasalle was confirmed to be one of at least 20 people killed in the storm.

The hurricane was barrelling north-northeast just off the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday, moving at about 7 miles per hour (11 kph), with maximum sustained winds fluctuating between 110 and 115 mph (175-185 kph), between a Category 2 and Category 3 storm on the five-point Saffir-Simpson wind scale.

More than 2.2 million people in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina had been ordered to evacuate, although Florida avoided a direct hit.

THE FORECAST FOR

HURRICANE DORIAN

As of Thursday, Sept. 5, 8 a.m. (EDT)

DORIAN’S PATH

GREENLAND

Forecast positions

Tuesday,

2:00 a.m.

Potential track area

Tropical storm watch

Hurricane/tropical

storm warning

Monday,

2:00 a.m.

N.L.

Que.

PEI

Sunday,

2:00 a.m.

N.B.

Ont.

N.S.

Maine

Vt.

N.H.

N.Y.

Conn.

Mich.

Pa.

N.J.

Ohio

Saturday,

2:00 a.m.

Va.

Ky.

N.C.

Friday,

2:00 a.m.

Tenn.

Atlantic

Ocean

S.C.

Thursday,

8:00 a.m.

Ala.

Ga.

Fla.

0

500

Gulf of

Mexico

KM

THE BAHAMAS

72-HOUR RAINFALL FORECAST

In millimetres

32 to 51

51 to 102

102 to 152

152 to 203

Over 203 mm

Charlottetown

Que.

N.B.

Halifax

Maine

Vt.

Ont.

N.H.

N.Y.

Pa.

W.Va.

Norfolk

Va.

Raleigh

N.C.

Wilmington

Columbia

Atlantic

Ocean

S.C.

0

250

Ga.

KM

Savannah

RISK OF FLASH FLOODING FOR THE NEXT TWO DAYS

Slight (10 to 20%)

High (over 50%)

Marginal (5 to 10%)

Moderate (20 to 50%)

DAY ONE (FRIDAY)

N.J.

Ohio

W.Va.

Va.

Norfolk

Ky.

Raleigh

N.C.

Wilmington

S.C.

Columbia

Atlantic

Ocean

Ga.

Savannah

0

250

KM

DAY TWO (SATURDAY)

N.J.

Ohio

W.Va.

Va.

Norfolk

Ky.

Raleigh

N.C.

S.C.

Wilmington

Columbia

Atlantic

Ocean

Ga.

0

250

Savannah

KM

MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER;

NOAA WEATHER PREDICTION CENTER

Late Saturday night, just before the Category 5 hurricane hit, Liolli posted a message on Facebook.

She wrote – “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified; but the dogs, chickens, husband & children are inside and everything is batted down the best we could!”

She added “I love you all – please pray for our Bahamasland, especially our Abaco. We will keep everyone updated as best we can!”

Liolli’s friends and family are remembering her on social media, calling her someone who made the world a better place.

International effort to aid devastated Bahamas gears up in wake of Hurricane Dorian

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to bring her body back to Canada.

The organizer says any extra money will be used to help rebuild the Every Child Counts School where Liolli worked with autistic adults.

