Canadian woman among at least 20 people killed in Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian

Hours before hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas, 27-year-old Canadian Alishia Sabrina Liolli asked her friends and loved ones on social media to pray for her family and the small island she called home.
Earlier today, the native of the Windsor, Ontario bedroom community of Lasalle was confirmed to be one of at least 20 people killed in the storm.
The hurricane was barrelling north-northeast just off the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday, moving at about 7 miles per hour (11 kph), with maximum sustained winds fluctuating between 110 and 115 mph (175-185 kph), between a Category 2 and Category 3 storm on the five-point Saffir-Simpson wind scale.
More than 2.2 million people in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina had been ordered to evacuate, although Florida avoided a direct hit.
Late Saturday night, just before the Category 5 hurricane hit, Liolli posted a message on Facebook.
She wrote – “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified; but the dogs, chickens, husband & children are inside and everything is batted down the best we could!”
She added “I love you all – please pray for our Bahamasland, especially our Abaco. We will keep everyone updated as best we can!”
Liolli’s friends and family are remembering her on social media, calling her someone who made the world a better place.
International effort to aid devastated Bahamas gears up in wake of Hurricane Dorian
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to bring her body back to Canada.
The organizer says any extra money will be used to help rebuild the Every Child Counts School where Liolli worked with autistic adults.
