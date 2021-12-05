Many Canadians say their Christmas cheer has been tinged by uncertainty about whether the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will upend their plans for the holidays.

Megan Scheffers says she wanted to make up for missed merriment with her children after the COVID-19 pandemic kept them apart last Christmas.

But Scheffers fears her kids won’t make it to Nova Scotia from the Netherlands as the Omicron stokes concerns about the safety of holiday travel and gatherings.

Many health authorities are on alert as some scientists suggest that the Omicron variant could be more contagious than other strains of the virus.

University of Saskatchewan epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine says much is still unknown about Omicron, so there’s still hope of salvaging the holiday spirit.

Muhajarine encourages revellers to exercise caution and see how the situation unfolds before scrapping their celebrations.

University of Toronto psychologist Steve Joordens worries the potential for Omicron-related holiday disruptions could mark one sacrifice too many for COVID-weary Canadians.

Joordens says pandemic fatigue could harden into depression as people feel helpless to change their circumstances.

