 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Canadians helping fight California wildfires getting relief crews, but some replacements headed to Oregon

WASHINGTON
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Bobcat Fire burns down a hillside in Monrovia, Calif., on Sept. 15, 2020.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Canadians helping to beat back California’s wildfires are getting relief this week, but some of their replacements are headed to Oregon instead.

Sixty firefighters from Quebec have spent the last two weeks helping to bring northern California’s North Complex blaze under control.

But officials say two of the three Canadian relief crews will instead go to Oregon, where fires have killed at least eight people and scorched more than 4,000 square kilometres.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Wildfire says on Twitter that 45 firefighters from the province are headed to the state this week.

Smoke from up and down the U.S. west coast is blanketing the continent, reaching as far east as Washington, D.C., and affecting air quality across Canada.

The crisis has also reached the presidential campaign trail, where Joe Biden is blaming climate change while Donald Trump accuses the states of poor forest management.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies