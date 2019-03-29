 Skip to main content

Canadians in Britain warned of possible 'acts of violence' linked to Brexit



Ottawa
The Canadian Press

Police officers on horseback watch demonstrators in Westminster, London, on March 29, 2019.

The Associated Press

Global Affairs Canada has issued a travel advisory for Canadians in Britain, warning them of possible violence in the wake of today’s latest twist in the country’s Brexit drama.

The department issued the updated advisory as British politicians rejected the latest attempt to coalesce around a path out of the European Union.

In the advisory, officials warn of “acts of violence” and confrontations between demonstrators and security forces around the parliamentary buildings and near Westminster Abbey in London.

Canadians are urged to avoid areas where demonstrations take place and nearby subway stations.

The department continues to recommend Canadians visiting the United Kingdom exercise a “high degree of caution” due to the threat of terrorism.

U.K. parliamentarians today rejected for the third time British Prime Minister Teresa May’s plan for Brexit setting the stage for the country to crash out of the European Union next month without a replacement deal in place.

