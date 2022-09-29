A flooded street in downtown Fort Myers as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, on Sept. 28.MARCO BELLO/Reuters

Summer Willett stocked up on food, water and other basic supplies as she prepared to ride out Hurricane Ian at her in-laws’ home in Florida.

The Cornwall, Ont., woman travelled south recently to spend a couple of months with family in Palm Beach, Fla., but her visit took an unexpected turn as the hurricane, which hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday, moved across the state.

The 26-year-old was out getting supplies Wednesday in preparation for the major storm.

“We’re buying water and canned food and flashlights and stuff like that,” she said in a phone interview.

“We’re going to do our best to stay inside and keep safe … But we’re not leaving as of now. We’re going to be in the house until the storm passes.”

Wind gusts blow across boats in the Sarasota Bay as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on Sept. 28, 2022, in Sarasota, Fla.

A tree is uprooted by strong winds as Hurricane Ian churns to the south in Sarasota, Fla.

A man walks through the mudflats as the tide recedes from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches on Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa.

People look from Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa as the tide recedes from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches.

An uprooted tree, toppled by strong winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian, rests in a parking lot of a shopping centre on Sept. 28, 2022, in Cooper City, Fla.

People walk along Bayshore Boulevard as water in Tampa Bay recedes from the shoreline in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa.

David Dellinger with the National Weather Service, surveys the damage from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian is shown, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla.

People walk along the mudflats as the tide recedes from Tampa Bay on Sept. 28, 2022.

Utility trucks are staged in a rural lot in The Villages of Sumter County, Fla., on Sept. 28, 2022, in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

The yard of a home is partially flooded ahead of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda, Fla., on Sept. 28, 2022.

From left: Hilton employees Louie Fonseca, Frankie Monica, Bryan Kinbacher and Jaime Miranda use rope to secure the front door at the Hilton Garden Inn in Fort Myers, Fla.

A police patrol drives around the bay of St. Pete Beach as the winds from Hurricane Ian arrive.

A man grimaces at the wind and rain after taking a look at Sarasota Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches on Sept. 28, 2022, in Sarasota, Fla.

Grocery store shelves lay empty at Aldis in Titusville, Fla., on Sept. 28, 2022, as the eastern coast of central Florida braces for Hurricane Ian.

Waves hit the Malecon in Havana on Sept. 28, 2022, after the passage of Hurricane Ian.

A man walks through a flooded street in Havana, on Sept. 28, 2022, after the passage of Hurricane Ian.

An old American car passes through a flooded street in Havana, on Sept. 28, 2022, after the passage of Hurricane Ian.

A woman and a boy observe the waves hitting the Malecon in Havana, on Sept. 28, 2022, after the passage of Hurricane Ian.

Fallen electricity lines, metal and tree branches litter a street after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

A man walks through a flooded street in Havana, on Sept. 28, 2022.

The massive Category 4 storm lashed Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday with heavy winds and rain after strengthening to a storm that could push 3.6 to 5.5 metres of water across more than 400 kilometres of Florida’s western coastline.

Isolated tornadoes spun off the storm well ahead of landfall. One tornado damaged small planes and a hangar at the North Perry Airport, west of Hollywood along the Atlantic coast.

Willett said she and her family had already seen some rough weather.

“We have wind, rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes,” she said. “The lights have been flickering. We haven’t lost power yet.”

Willett said she was out in the car with her wife on Tuesday night when they received an emergency notification to take shelter as a tornado was hitting the area.

“I was actually shaking, so my wife was actually calming me down because it’s new for me and I’m obviously not comfortable. I was freaking out,” she said. “It’s very scary. Honestly, it’s overwhelming.”

Evan Rachkovsky, the director of research and communications of the Canadian Snowbird Association, said the vast majority of Canadian snowbirds have not moved to Florida for the winter yet.

“Typically, they leave Canada and go to Florida in November,” he said in an interview. “Most of our members haven’t left yet.”

The members of the national not-for-profit advocacy organization have been mostly asking about the right steps to take in case the hurricane damages their properties in Florida, Rachkovsky said.

“Their questions are more around the lines of: what do I do if there is damage to my property? How do I assess it? Should I go down there? When should I go down there?” he said.

“The advice: only go visit your property when it’s safe to do so when you’re given the OK from the local officials down there.”

He said snowbirds should keep a detailed log of all their interactions with their insurance provider and independent adjuster in case they are making an insurance claim and should document any emergency repairs that are needed to prevent any subsequent damage.

More than a million Florida homes and businesses were without electricity Wednesday evening. Florida Power and Light warned those in Ian’s path to brace for days without power.

With files from the Associated Press.