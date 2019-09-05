Canadians launch fundraising efforts for Bahamas amid Hurricane Dorian destruction

Canadians are organizing to raise funds for the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, which has left thousands homeless and at least 30 people dead.

Alishia Sabrina Lioli, a 27-year-old Canadian woman living in Marsh Harbour, a town in Abaco Islands, Bahamas, was one of the dead.

On Thursday, a family friend of Ms. Lioli’s announced the creation of a GoFundMe page to raise money to have her body brought back to Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Lioli, who grew up in LaSalle, Ont., in the Windsor area, worked at Every Child Counts, a private school in the Bahamas for children with special needs. The organizer of her campaign says extra funds will be donated to help rebuild the school.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Bahamas Red Cross volunteers are on the ground providing humanitarian aid to affected areas of the archipelago. The Canadian Red Cross says on its website that it “is in close contact with Red Cross partners and is prepared to provide support in the form of personnel and essential items, if requested.”

Canada has the third-largest Bahamian population in the world. In a statement on Wednesday, Global Affairs Canada announced it would donate up to $500,000 in aid to the country as it rebuilds.

“We’re still waiting for official requests and the needs to become a little bit more precise,” said Geoffroi Montpetit, chief of staff to Maryam Monsef, the Minister of International Development, in response to the exact amount of money the federal government will send.

At least one famous Canadian is also raising funds. Bryan Baeumler, star of HGTV Canada’s Island of Bryan, created a campaign on Wednesday, which has already exceeded its goal of $10,000 more than eight times. The funds will go toward recovery efforts and to support the local government and the Red Cross. Mr. Baeumler’s show is set in the south-eastern Bahamas, an area untouched by Dorian. His formal charity, the Baeumler Foundation, has pledged to match the proceeds from the GoFundMe campaign.

Star-power isn’t a prerequisite for a successful campaign.

Ken and Fiona Williams, residents of Fort Erie, Ont., created a GoFundMe page on Tuesday to provide affected Bahamians with basic supplies “for immediate survival," including toiletries, water, power generators, bedding, medical and cleaning supplies.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Dorian destroyed the Williams’ winter home. They have insurance, but Mr. Williams says he knows of many Bahamians rendered homeless by the storm who aren’t as fortunate.

“Water’s come in their houses and washed everything out to sea," Mr. Williams said. “Right now, there are bodies floating down the canal."

Two of his neighbours have died. “The water comes up in the house, and when they try to escape through the attic, the water comes up even higher and they can’t escape. They got stuck in the attic and drowned."

This marks the Williams’ second hurricane-relief fundraiser, having launched a similar campaign for victims of Hurricane Matthew, which struck Haiti, the Bahamas and Florida in 2016. This netted approximately $24,000. Their Dorian campaign has already exceeded that, sitting now at more than $30,000.

The Williams will be personally delivering the supplies with the help of a truck, a 24-foot trailer and a ferry. From there, they will be meeting the local Rotary Club, which will aid in distribution.

- With a file from Associated Press

Story continues below advertisement