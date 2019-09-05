 Skip to main content

Canada Canadians launch fundraising efforts for Bahamas amid Hurricane Dorian destruction

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canadians launch fundraising efforts for Bahamas amid Hurricane Dorian destruction

Ben Cohen
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadians are organizing to raise funds for the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, which has left thousands homeless and at least 30 people dead.

Alishia Sabrina Lioli, a 27-year-old Canadian woman living in Marsh Harbour, a town in Abaco Islands, Bahamas, was one of the dead.

On Thursday, a family friend of Ms. Lioli’s announced the creation of a GoFundMe page to raise money to have her body brought back to Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Lioli, who grew up in LaSalle, Ont., in the Windsor area, worked at Every Child Counts, a private school in the Bahamas for children with special needs. The organizer of her campaign says extra funds will be donated to help rebuild the school.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Bahamas Red Cross volunteers are on the ground providing humanitarian aid to affected areas of the archipelago. The Canadian Red Cross says on its website that it “is in close contact with Red Cross partners and is prepared to provide support in the form of personnel and essential items, if requested.”

Canada has the third-largest Bahamian population in the world. In a statement on Wednesday, Global Affairs Canada announced it would donate up to $500,000 in aid to the country as it rebuilds.

“We’re still waiting for official requests and the needs to become a little bit more precise,” said Geoffroi Montpetit, chief of staff to Maryam Monsef, the Minister of International Development, in response to the exact amount of money the federal government will send.

At least one famous Canadian is also raising funds. Bryan Baeumler, star of HGTV Canada’s Island of Bryan, created a campaign on Wednesday, which has already exceeded its goal of $10,000 more than eight times. The funds will go toward recovery efforts and to support the local government and the Red Cross. Mr. Baeumler’s show is set in the south-eastern Bahamas, an area untouched by Dorian. His formal charity, the Baeumler Foundation, has pledged to match the proceeds from the GoFundMe campaign.

Star-power isn’t a prerequisite for a successful campaign.

Ken and Fiona Williams, residents of Fort Erie, Ont., created a GoFundMe page on Tuesday to provide affected Bahamians with basic supplies “for immediate survival," including toiletries, water, power generators, bedding, medical and cleaning supplies.

Story continues below advertisement

Dorian destroyed the Williams’ winter home. They have insurance, but Mr. Williams says he knows of many Bahamians rendered homeless by the storm who aren’t as fortunate.

“Water’s come in their houses and washed everything out to sea," Mr. Williams said. “Right now, there are bodies floating down the canal."

Two of his neighbours have died. “The water comes up in the house, and when they try to escape through the attic, the water comes up even higher and they can’t escape. They got stuck in the attic and drowned."

This marks the Williams’ second hurricane-relief fundraiser, having launched a similar campaign for victims of Hurricane Matthew, which struck Haiti, the Bahamas and Florida in 2016. This netted approximately $24,000. Their Dorian campaign has already exceeded that, sitting now at more than $30,000.

The Williams will be personally delivering the supplies with the help of a truck, a 24-foot trailer and a ferry. From there, they will be meeting the local Rotary Club, which will aid in distribution.

- With a file from Associated Press

Story continues below advertisement

THE FORECAST FOR

HURRICANE DORIAN

As of Thursday, Sept. 5, 8 a.m. (EDT)

DORIAN’S PATH

GREENLAND

Forecast positions

Tuesday,

2:00 a.m.

Potential track area

Tropical storm watch

Hurricane/tropical

storm warning

Monday,

2:00 a.m.

N.L.

Que.

PEI

Sunday,

2:00 a.m.

N.B.

Ont.

N.S.

Maine

Vt.

N.H.

N.Y.

Conn.

Mich.

Pa.

N.J.

Ohio

Saturday,

2:00 a.m.

Va.

Ky.

N.C.

Friday,

2:00 a.m.

Tenn.

Atlantic

Ocean

S.C.

Thursday,

8:00 a.m.

Ala.

Ga.

Fla.

0

500

Gulf of

Mexico

KM

THE BAHAMAS

72-HOUR RAINFALL FORECAST

In millimetres

32 to 51

51 to 102

102 to 152

152 to 203

Over 203 mm

Charlottetown

Que.

N.B.

Halifax

Maine

Vt.

Ont.

N.H.

N.Y.

Pa.

W.Va.

Norfolk

Va.

Raleigh

N.C.

Wilmington

Columbia

Atlantic

Ocean

S.C.

0

250

Ga.

KM

Savannah

RISK OF FLASH FLOODING FOR THE NEXT TWO DAYS

Slight (10 to 20%)

High (over 50%)

Marginal (5 to 10%)

Moderate (20 to 50%)

DAY ONE (FRIDAY)

N.J.

Ohio

W.Va.

Va.

Norfolk

Ky.

Raleigh

N.C.

Wilmington

S.C.

Columbia

Atlantic

Ocean

Ga.

Savannah

0

250

KM

DAY TWO (SATURDAY)

N.J.

Ohio

W.Va.

Va.

Norfolk

Ky.

Raleigh

N.C.

S.C.

Wilmington

Columbia

Atlantic

Ocean

Ga.

0

250

Savannah

KM

MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER;

NOAA WEATHER PREDICTION CENTER

THE FORECAST FOR HURRICANE DORIAN

As of Thursday, Sept. 5, 8 a.m. (EDT)

DORIAN’S PATH

GREENLAND

Forecast positions

Tuesday,

2:00 a.m.

Potential track area

Tropical storm watch

Hurricane/tropical

storm warning

Monday,

2:00 a.m.

N.L.

Que.

PEI

Sunday,

2:00 a.m.

N.B.

Ont.

N.S.

Maine

Vt.

N.H.

N.Y.

Conn.

Mich.

Pa.

N.J.

Ohio

Saturday,

2:00 a.m.

Va.

Ky.

N.C.

Friday,

2:00 a.m.

Tenn.

Atlantic

Ocean

S.C.

Thursday,

8:00 a.m.

Ala.

Ga.

Fla.

Gulf of

Mexico

0

500

THE BAHAMAS

KM

72-HOUR RAINFALL FORECAST

In millimetres

32 to 51

51 to 102

102 to 152

152 to 203

Over 203 mm

Charlottetown

Que.

N.B.

Halifax

Maine

Vt.

Ont.

N.H.

N.Y.

Pa.

W.Va.

Norfolk

Va.

Raleigh

N.C.

Atlantic

Ocean

Wilmington

Columbia

S.C.

0

250

Ga.

KM

Savannah

RISK OF FLASH FLOODING FOR THE NEXT TWO DAYS

Slight (10 to 20%)

High (over 50%)

Marginal (5 to 10%)

Moderate (20 to 50%)

DAY ONE (FRIDAY)

N.J.

Ohio

W.Va.

Va.

Norfolk

Ky.

Raleigh

N.C.

Wilmington

S.C.

Columbia

Atlantic

Ocean

Ga.

Savannah

0

250

KM

DAY TWO (SATURDAY)

N.J.

Ohio

W.Va.

Va.

Norfolk

Ky.

Raleigh

N.C.

S.C.

Wilmington

Columbia

Atlantic

Ocean

Ga.

0

250

Savannah

KM

MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER;

NOAA WEATHER PREDICTION CENTER

THE FORECAST FOR HURRICANE DORIAN

As of Thursday, Sept. 5, 8 a.m. (EDT)

DORIAN’S PATH

GREENLAND

Forecast positions

Tuesday,

2:00 a.m.

Potential track area

Tropical storm watch

Hurricane/tropical storm warning

Monday,

2:00 a.m.

N.L.

Que.

PEI

Sunday,

2:00 a.m.

N.B.

Ont.

N.S.

Maine

Vt.

N.H.

N.Y.

Conn.

Mich.

Pa.

N.J.

Ohio

Saturday,

2:00 a.m.

Va.

Ky.

N.C.

Friday,

2:00 a.m.

Tenn.

S.C.

Thursday,

8:00 a.m.

Ala.

Ga.

Atlantic

Ocean

Fla.

Gulf of

Mexico

0

500

THE BAHAMAS

KM

72-HOUR RAINFALL FORECAST

In millimetres

32 to 51

Over 203 mm

51 to 102

102 to 152

152 to 203

Charlottetown

Que.

N.B.

Halifax

Maine

Vt.

Ont.

N.H.

N.Y.

Pa.

W.Va.

Norfolk

Va.

Raleigh

N.C.

Wilmington

Atlantic

Ocean

Columbia

S.C.

Ga.

0

250

Savannah

KM

RISK OF FLASH FLOODING FOR THE NEXT TWO DAYS

Slight (10 to 20%)

High (over 50%)

Marginal (5 to 10%)

Moderate (20 to 50%)

DAY ONE (FRIDAY)

DAY TWO (SATURDAY)

N.J.

N.J.

Ohio

Ohio

W.Va.

W.Va.

Va.

Va.

Norfolk

Norfolk

Ky.

Ky.

Raleigh

Raleigh

N.C.

N.C.

S.C.

Wilmington

Wilmington

S.C.

Columbia

Columbia

Atlantic

Ocean

Atlantic

Ocean

Ga.

Ga.

Savannah

Savannah

0

250

0

250

KM

KM

MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER;

NOAA WEATHER PREDICTION CENTER

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter