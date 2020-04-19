 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Canadians reporting more wildlife sightings during coronavirus isolation

Morgan Lowrie
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A wild turkey walks through a residential neighborhood in Brookline, Mass. on Sept. 27, 2017.

Collin Binkley/The Associated Press

When Josianne Plante looked out her window on a recent morning, she was surprised to see a pair of large, bare-headed wild turkeys going for a stroll through her east-end Montreal neighbourhood.

“They were just walking down the street and sidewalk like nothing was happening,” the Pointe-aux-Trembles resident said in a recent interview.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before here.”

Story continues below advertisement

With countries around the world on lockdown due to COVID-19, many people have been reporting seeing more wildlife, and Canada is no exception.

David Rodrigue, the executive director of the Ecomuseum Zoo in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., says there has been an uptick in sightings of common urban species such as skunks, raccoons, white-tailed deer, rabbits and foxes in the greater Montreal area since the pandemic began.

He said that fewer vehicles and quieter streets and parks likely mean normally shy animals are roaming more freely.

“That lessens the pressure of disturbance on those animals, who seem to be wandering more,” he said.

Rodrigue said that for the most part, the animals being noticed are those which were already present in the city, although the turkeys are an exception.

“They’re a very wary species and they’re hard to approach,” he said.

“That some of them came into an urban setting speaks volumes about the effect of fewer people walking around.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said he’s heard reports of birds flocking in large numbers in normally busy areas, including Montreal’s Old Port.

Perhaps surprisingly, coyotes, which have grabbed headlines in Montreal in recent years, haven’t been sighted in higher numbers. The most frequently spotted? Rats.

Increased sightings of wildlife have been occurring all across Canada, according to James Page of the Canadian Wildlife Federation.

Page said there were 15,000 new sightings reported in the first days of April at inaturalist.ca, an online database that allows citizens to input their plant and animal observations, compared to 9,500 for the same period last year.

But Page, a species at risk and biodiversity specialist, says it’s too early to talk about a “re-wilding” of cities or of nature bouncing back.

He said that while animals are probably more visible, part of the increase is likely because people are staying home due to the pandemic, and therefore are more likely to spot wildlife.

Story continues below advertisement

Marie-Eve Muller, a spokeswoman for the Quebec-based Group for Research and Education on Marine Mammals, said it’s too soon to know if a reduction in boat traffic could have a positive impact on marine mammals.

She said shipping traffic in the St-Lawrence River hasn’t diminished so far, but a reduction in pleasure boats and whale-watching could be beneficial to whales, which are known to be disturbed by engine noise and vibrations.

Both Page and Rodrigue said it remains to be seen whether there will be a lasting effect on animal populations.

In the short term, they say less disturbance during breeding season could allow some species to raise larger litters, while a reduction in vehicle traffic could reduce fatal collisions.

But Page said that the human impact on animals is still enormous, including from roads and dams that cut through their habitats.

Rodrigue and Page suggest people keep garbage containers sealed and avoid feeding wild animals, which often causes them problems down the line.

Story continues below advertisement

But both experts say that seeing wildlife can offer people a rare bright spot in a difficult time, and give us a small glimpse of what the world could looks like with better cohabitation.

“Maybe it can give us a pause to think about our relationship with nature and what it could look like, going forward,” Page said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies