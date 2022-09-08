Queen Elizabeth leaving the Royal York Hotel in Toronto, on Oct. 11, 2002. The Queen was visiting Canada on a 12-day Golden Jubilee tour.KEVIN FRAYER/The Canadian Press

The Queen has died at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle at the age of 96. During her more than 70 years on the throne, the longest reign of any British monarch, she was Queen of Canada and 14 other countries. She died surrounded by the Royal Family, who were called to Balmoral several days after doctors put her under medical care.

In memory of Queen Elizabeth, The Globe and Mail wants to hear from readers about meeting Her Majesty in person. Where and when did you meet her? What do you remember most about that experience? Do you have a picture from that meeting you would like to share?

Tell us by filling out the form below, or if you’d prefer, please share your memory and photo by e-mailing audience@globeandmail.com.

