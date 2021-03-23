Canadians still deeply wary about allowing U.S. visitors after year of border restrictions, new poll suggests

Open this photo in gallery A U.S.-Canada border crossing in Lacolle, Que., on March 18, 2020. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A new poll suggests Canadians remain deeply wary about the prospect of allowing visitors from the United States.

The online Leger poll was conducted last week for the Association for Canadian Studies to mark one full year of restricted travel at the Canada-U.S. border.

It found 70 per cent of 2,200 Canadian respondents were either very or somewhat worried about allowing cross-border travel.

Only 26 per cent said they were either not very worried or not worried at all.

In the U.S., Leger found the opposite: only 31 per cent of the 1,968 Americans surveyed were very or somewhat anxious about lifting restrictions.

Online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are looking forward to the day when non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border can "eventually" resume. But he says that discussion is not for today, and that people on both sides of the border will have to keep waiting patiently for the COVID-19 pandemic to abate. The Canadian Press

