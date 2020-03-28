Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms banned from domestic flights, inter-city trains, Trudeau says

The federal government is banning domestic air travel and inter-city train trips for people with symptoms of COVID-19.

At his daily press conference on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the new measures would take effect on Monday at noon.

He didn’t immediately explain how the internal travel ban will be enforced but urged people with any symptoms of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, to stay home.

More details are expected form Transport Canada later Saturday.

Canada has already banned Canadians and permanent residents who are exhibiting symptoms from boarding flights home, but the government has been criticized for a lack of enforcement.

Citing the need for essential travel, Mr. Trudeau said provincial borders will remain open but he said closing them remains an option for the government.

