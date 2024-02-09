Open this photo in gallery: Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, listens to a question during an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson at the Kremlin in Moscow, in this photo released by Sputnik news agency on Feb. 9.Gavriil Grigorov/The Associated Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he believes Canadians are too smart to fall for Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine.

Trudeau made the remark after he was asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent interview with Tucker Carlson.

In it, Putin mocked Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky for taking part in a tribute on Parliament Hill that included a veteran with Nazi ties.

Canada made international headlines last fall for accidentally inviting Yaroslav Hunka, who fought with an SS unit during the Second World War.

Putin took a shot at Zelensky for taking part in that tribute, claiming that he invaded Ukraine to defeat neo-Nazis – something Western counties have dismissed as propaganda.

Trudeau says Putin will use “whatever propaganda he can” to try and justify the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.