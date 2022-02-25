Steve Fonyo dipping his artificial limb in the Pacific Ocean in Victoria after completing his cross-country run in 1985. Mr. Fonyo has died at 56.Chuck Stoody/The Canadian Press

At 4:18 p.m. on May 29, 1985, a one-legged teenager walked along a red carpet sodden at one end from the chilly waters of Juan de Fuca Strait.

Thousands on the beach and the overlooking road watched and cheered as the youth dipped his artificial leg into the water on a beach at Victoria.

Flanked by his mother and father, he then emptied a jar of Atlantic seawater scooped up 425 days earlier and 7,924 kilometres to the east.

Steve Fonyo, who has died at 56, ran across the country, raising $13.5-million for cancer research, some of it in large cheques, including almost $1-million received that day from the federal government, but much of it in cash from schoolchildren’s piggy banks and paper money stuffed into rubber boots held by firefighters.

Mr. Fonyo’s run, called the Journey for Lives, made the 19-year-old a national celebrity.

He completed a gruelling journey that had stymied his inspiration, another young man by the name of Terry Fox, whose own Marathon of Hope five years earlier ended cruelly with a recurrence of cancer and, soon after, his death at age 22.

Even at his moment of triumph, Mr. Fonyo was unable to emerge from the shadow of a predecessor in whose footsteps he had quite literally followed. He would forever be compared unfavourably to a beloved martyr. A brash and sometimes graceless personality combined with his background as an unschooled, small-town son of immigrants left him incapable of handling the glare of the public spotlight. Nor was he granted any leeway by those who found him undeserving of Mr. Fox’s mantle.

He disappeared from the public eye only to reappear on the police blotter. He learned a fallen hero has no privacy. Depression and a drug addiction contributed to his decline, each step of which was duly recorded in newspapers and on television. He was in and out of court. He was homeless. He was beaten so badly he suffered brain damage that affected his ability to speak.

“It took a while to get to the very bottom, bottom, bottom of the gutter,” he told the filmmaker Alan Zweig in his 2015 documentary, Hurt.

The runner attributed his decline to the sudden death of his chain-smoking father less than 18 months after the two had stood on the beach on a day the son would always describe as the greatest in his life.

“He died, unexpectedly. I was in a state of shock,” Mr. Fonyo says in the movie. “He was like my god, or my person that I looked up to. I couldn’t believe it. I’m lost. What am I going to do? I had to … use something to get my mind off it and cocaine does an excellent job.”

Stephen Charles Fonyo was born in Montreal on June 29, 1965, to Anna Farkas and Stephen Joseph Fonyo. The couple fled Hungary on foot as the Soviet Union crushed the country’s revolution of 1956, walking with their infant daughter, Suzanne, from the southern city of Pecs to the border of what is now Croatia. The elder Mr. Fonyo, who had trained as a priest before leaving the seminary to marry, found work in Belgium as a coal miner, where his lack of language skills did not matter. He was accepted as an immigrant to Canada in 1959.

By the time of the boy’s birth, the elder Mr. Fonyo was working as a labourer in a bottle factory while the family lived in suburban Longueuil, Que. They pulled up stakes for the Vancouver area before moving to Salmon Arm in British Columbia’s Shuswap to run a motel, which failed. The Fonyos then settled in Vernon in the sunny Okanagan, where a white stucco building housed the Pyrogy House restaurant. Anna cooked Eastern European dishes while both children served diners.

Steve was 12 when a painful lump appeared below his left knee. Since it was not blue, he knew it was not a bruise. The family doctor sent the boy to hospital in Vancouver after taking X-rays. When his father told him he would lose his leg, the boy thought he was joking, only realizing the truth as he saw his mother bawling. On Feb. 9, 1977, a surgeon removed his left leg above the knee.

“After the surgery, I woke up in the recovery room and I felt a bit of pain,” he recalled. “I put my hand on my leg and realized it wasn’t there. All there was was a stump in a cast. For about a month afterwards, I couldn’t sleep peacefully because of phantom pains. It felt like my foot was still there and it was itchy.”

For two years, he underwent chemotherapy treatments which caused his hair to fall out, making him a target of abuse and ridicule from classmates who called him Peg Leg.

Like the rest of Canada, he followed Mr. Fox’s cross-country run with an uncommon understanding of the accomplishment.

In 1982, at age 16, Mr. Fonyo was one of 10 young amputees to audition for the lead role in a proposed biopic about Mr. Fox. He said he wanted to portray the runner to “keep him alive” for everyone.

“I was thinking when he died that I’d like to finish his run for him,” he told Tony Wanless of the Vancouver Province, “but I don’t think I could face the hospital again and running like that might put me back in there.”

He did not get the acting job, but soon after told his parents he wanted to make a cross-country fundraising run of his own.

“It came to me overnight,” Mr. Fonyo told the magazine writer Guy Saddy nine years ago. “It was like a dream or something, like another force.”

His parents’ objections failed to overcome his stubbornness and on March 31, 1984, the teenager dipped his artificial leg into the chill Atlantic at St. John’s.

From the start, his marathon run was beset by problems. A trainer quit, suggesting Mr. Fonyo was faking ailments. The young man’s own stubborn nature was matched by the obstinacy of his father, who accompanied him. There were unsubstantiated rumours of money skimming. The teen was criticized for keeping an erratic schedule, for sleeping in, for not running the same distance every day (thus making it impossible to plan future events), for not discouraging female companionship. Despite his earlier thespian aspirations, he delivered rote speeches in an unenergetic monotone. Mr. Fonyo himself admitted he did not have the personality to smile and shake hands all day long.

He had also embarked on the run without the imprimatur of the Fox family or the Canadian Cancer Society, both of which were protective of the Fox image.

A Grade 10 dropout with poor reading skills, likely the result of an undiagnosed learning disability, he found himself unsuited for a role in which even the most seasoned politician would have struggled.

While Newfoundlanders were welcoming, Mr. Fonyo raised just $5,500 in Prince Edward Island. In Quebec, his birth province, he was unable to communicate with well-wishers, as he spoke Hungarian but not French and expressed surprise at how many unilingual francophones there were in rural parts of the province.

“I did a lot of work to get this far,” Mr. Fonyo said after passing Thunder Bay, Ont., where Mr. Fox was forced to abandon his run. “I did a lot of suffering. The other half of the country is mine. Now I’m really making my own path from here.”

He entered Manitoba on a brutally cold day, wearing goggles to protect his eyes and a balaclava and a second mask to cover his mouth, with a hood tightly knotted below his chin.

On the Prairies and in British Columbia, Mr. Fonyo was hailed as a hero, as those who had been denied a celebration with Mr. Fox were going to make up for it with Mr. Fonyo.

In Vancouver, 20,000 gathered inside BC Place Stadium to cheer him on. He was then transported to Vancouver Island by a navy destroyer.

Thousands lined the road to Mile Zero and the beach where his journey would end.

He received telegrams from the singer Anne Murray, astronaut Marc Garneau, and skier Steve Podborski, as well as from the Pope.

B.C. premier Bill Bennett gave him a $20,000 scholarship to complete a training program to become a helicopter pilot.

“Now it is time for you to continue your own journey through life,” the premier said.

In 1986, Mr. Fonyo interrupted a fundraising run in Britain to be with his father, who died of lung cancer at age 58. The eulogy was delivered by J. Bob Carter, a flamboyant and controversial Vancouver oil man who had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of gross indecency involving young women. At the funeral, Mr. Carter said the elder Mr. Fonyo had told him of his “rage against God, then against the devil, then frustration, then hopelessness. He told me of offering to make a deal with God, to trade: Kill me. Take me. Let my son live.”

The son’s life began unravelling. He was charged with impaired driving and had his late-model Chrysler LeBaron convertible seized for failure to repay a bank loan. A tragic litany of misdeeds followed: He cracked a landlord on the head with a wrench, stole his own car (yes, the LeBaron) after selling it to a pawn dealer, wrote $11,000 worth of bad cheques to supermarkets for cigarettes, which he then traded for cocaine. And on and on and on.

Mr. Fonyo was the youngest person ever named an officer of the Order of Canada and one of the few to have his appointment revoked, a penalty he resented to his final day. Family, friends and other supporters urged the honour be reinstated, a campaign which continues after his death from an unknown cause on Feb. 18 in a hotel room in the Vancouver suburb of Burnaby. A list of survivors was unavailable.

While some honours were stripped away, the waterfront where he concluded his run remains known as Steve Fonyo Beach, a popular place for a stroll and a place of pilgrimage for Hungarian-Canadians, as well as those who remember a teenager’s remarkable journey.

At nearby Mile Zero in Beacon Hill Park, a plaque commemorates Mr. Fonyo’s run. It gets little attention compared to the statue of Terry Fox that stands on the site.