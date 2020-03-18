 Skip to main content
Candidate calls for N.L. Liberal leadership election to be suspended due to coronavirus concerns

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
A candidate running to replace Newfoundland and Labrador’s Liberal premier says the party should suspend its leadership election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A May election is set to determine the new leader of the provincial Liberals and the 14th premier of the province, after the sudden resignation of premier Dwight Ball last month.

Ball has said he would step down once his party chooses a new leader.

Story continues below advertisement

But one of two candidates in the race is now calling on the party to suspend the leadership election process.

John Abbott says it’s in the public’s best interest to place both campaigns on hold while people are focused on their safety and financial well-being.

Abbott says the party should call a meeting of the candidates to discuss how the election process can be suspended.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day's most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

