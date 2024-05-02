Cape Breton man pleads guilty to possessing police clothing, hats and gear

A Cape Breton man who had a collection of police uniforms, patches and hats has pleaded guilty to a charge under the province’s Police Identity Management Act.

The provincial law was drafted after a Nova Scotia man disguised as an RCMP officer killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage that ended when he was shot dead by two Mounties north of Halifax on April 19, 2020.

The act prohibits unauthorized individuals from possessing, selling, reproducing and using police items, including uniforms, badges, crests and hats.

Colin James Penny of Millville, N.S., pleaded guilty Wednesday in provincial court in Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police say that on May 11, 2023, officers were dispatched to an apartment in Sydney to investigate a domestic disturbance and that Penny was arrested the next day in Millville, northwest of Sydney.

On May 19, 2023, police confirmed Penny was facing 21 charges after a search of two residences in Millville turned up seven firearms, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and several articles of police clothing and equipment believed to be from the RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police.

Investigators say they seized a variety of police paraphernalia including an authentic RCMP uniform, two peak caps, a Mountie’s Stetson and two OPP Stetsons and other OPP gear.