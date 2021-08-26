 Skip to main content
Cape Breton University issues vaccine mandate, Nova Scotia reports one new COVID-19 case

Halifax
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., on June 3.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting one new case of COVID-19 and one more recovery from the disease today.

The new case, which is under investigation, was identified in the Halifax area and brings the number of active reported cases in the province to 50.

Meanwhile, Cape Breton University is announcing that all students and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated later this fall.

The university said in a news release it expects people to have received both doses of vaccine by Oct. 15 and to be prepared to show proof.

Cape Breton University says those who can’t be vaccinated for medical or other reasons must be tested twice a week and wear masks.

The vaccination deadline for varsity athletes and for staff and faculty involved in athletics is Sept. 1.

Mandatory mask wearing will also be required in common and shared indoor spaces, including classrooms, until the end of September when the policy will be reassessed.

Several other post-secondary institutions in Nova Scotia have adopted similar policies, including Dalhousie University, Mount Saint Vincent University and the Nova Scotia Community College.

