One year after the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill, here are the latest updates from the U.S. and around the world:

On anniversary of U.S. Capitol riot, public fears repeat performance while suspects still roam free. The Globe’s U.S. Correspondent Adrian Morrow looks at where the key groups – from the rioters to Donald Trump and the Capitol police – stand.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are slated to speak at the Capitol on Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The White House said Biden would assign “singular responsibility” to Trump for the violence a year ago.

The day before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot, Twitter created a new monitoring team to review the social networking site for harmful content associated with the event.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vowed to hold accountable anyone who was involved in the deadly Capitol attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

In a statement on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump announced he was cancelling a press conference he had planned to hold in Florida on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

Jan. 6, 7:13 a.m. ET

Biden to urge Americans to reject Trump’s lies on one-year anniversary of U.S. Capitol riot

President Joe Biden will urge Americans to reject lies and live by the “light of truth” in remarks on Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Biden, a Democrat, defeated Republican Trump in the 2020 election, but the former president has falsely claimed the vote was marred by fraud, and his speech two weeks before Biden’s inauguration urging supporters to fight fuelled a deadly riot at the Capitol, a symbol of U.S. democracy.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are slated to speak at the Capitol on Thursday and the White House said Biden would assign “singular responsibility” to Trump for the violence a year ago.

Four people died on the day of the riot, and one Capitol police officer died the day after.

- Reuters

Jan. 5, 10:09 p.m. ET

On anniversary of U.S. Capitol riot, public fears repeat performance while suspects still roam free

U.S. Attorney-General Merrick Garland is promising to bring more perpetrators of last year’s attack on the Capitol to justice, and he is suggesting that coming charges may include those who orchestrated the riot.

On the eve of the insurrection’s first anniversary, Mr. Garland warned that the more than 700 prosecutions undertaken by his department in relation to that day “will not be our last.”

So far, prosecutors have laid a slew of charges – ranging from obstructing Congress to seriously injuring police officers – against alleged rioters.

Investigations have uncovered details of the actions of Mr. Trump and his advisers before and during the insurrection. Two of his former advisers stand accused of contempt of Congress for failing to co-operate with the probe.

But the ex-president himself has continued to push the conspiracy theories that fuelled the attack, claiming in e-mail blasts and speeches that the 2020 election was “rigged” and the “Crime of the Century.” Recent polling shows a strong majority of his supporters still believe that he actually won. And the Republican Party remains in his thrall, pursuing an aggressive strategy to make it possible for Republican officials to overturn future election results.

It is all stoking fears among many Americans that, despite Mr. Garland’s promises of justice, the prospect for a repeat of the riot is very real.

- Adrian Morrow

On January 6, 2021, Donald Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in a failed attempt to overturn his election defeat, the worst assault on the seat of the federal government since the War of 1812. This timeline recaps the key events of the day. Reuters

Jan. 5, 1:04 p.m. ET

Twitter creates monitoring team to prepare for Jan. 6 Capitol riot anniversary

Twitter Inc has created a new team to review the social networking site for harmful content associated with the event, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

Social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook were accused of enabling extremists to organize the siege on Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to block Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

- Reuters

Jan. 5, 12:43 p.m. ET

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland vows to hold anyone involved in Jan. 6 Capitol attack accountable

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vowed to hold accountable anyone who was involved in the deadly Capitol attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters in remarks made the day before the one-year anniversary of the violence.

The Justice Department, headed by Garland, has charged more than 725 people with crimes arising from the riot ranging from disorderly conduct to assaulting police to conspiracy. Of those people, about 165 have pleaded guilty and at least 70 have been sentenced.

“The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law – whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy,” Garland said in a speech.

- Reuters

Jan. 5, 8:06 p.m. ET

Trump cancels press conference in Florida scheduled for Jan. 6

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump said he was cancelling a press conference he had planned to hold in Florida on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

Trump said he would instead be discussing his grievances at a rally he has planned in Arizona later this month. Trump had been expected to use the press conference to rail against the congressional committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, when a mob of his supporters violently stormed the Capitol in an effort to halt the peaceful transfer of power, and to repeat his lies about the 2020 election.

- The Associated Press

