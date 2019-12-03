 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

CAQ crushes Liberals in Quebec City by-election to reinforce party’s dominance

Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Coalition Avenir Quebec elected candidate Joelle Boutin gets her hands raised by Quebec Premier Francois Legault, left, and Quebec Deputy premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault after she won the byelection in the Jean-Talon riding, Monday, December 2, 2019 in Quebec City.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Coalition Avenir Quebec easily won the Quebec City by-election in Jean-Talon Monday night, taking a riding whose electorate had steadily voted Liberal since 1966.

Former political staffer Joelle Boutin, 40, won for the governing CAQ, beating out the Liberals’ Gertrude Bourdon, an ex-hospital administrator who had tried and failed in the 2018 general election to win a neighbouring riding for the same party.

Monday’s results indicate Francois Legault’s CAQ remains a dominant political force in the province, following the party’s 2018 crushing victory after almost 15 years of Liberal rule.

Story continues below advertisement

The results also reinforce the Liberals’ decline among francophone voters outside Montreal.

With 111 of 158 polling stations reporting as of 9:30 p.m. Monday night, Boutin had a comfortable 41 per cent of the vote, with the Liberals a distant second at 23 per cent.

The left-wing Quebec solidaire party came in third with 21 per cent, not far off from their 2018 total of 19 per cent.

Liberal Sebastien Proulx’s resignation earlier this year triggered the by-election.

In 2018, Proulx, once touted as a possible leadership candidate for his party, won by four percentage points over Boutin and had been the Liberal’s only member east of Montreal.

Boutin’s win for the CAQ relegates the Liberals to ridings in Montreal and in the Outaouais. The CAQ now has 76 out of Quebec’s 125 electoral seats; the Liberals hold 28.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies