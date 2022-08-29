Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault, in Quebec City, on Aug. 28.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The two top parties running for office in Quebec’s election campaign are promising income tax cuts if elected on Oct. 3.

Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault says if he’s elected premier again his government would reduce by one per cent the first two income tax brackets starting 2023.

Legault is also promising to cut income taxes by a total of 2.5 per cent over the next ten years.

He says Quebecers making $80,000 a year would save $630 in taxes per year, adding that he would pay for the cuts by reducing the province’s debt payments.

Meanwhile, the Liberals are promising to reduce by 1.5 per cent the first two income tax brackets.

The party is also proposing to freeze Hydro-Quebec rates and abolish the Quebec sales tax on the first $4,000 of a client’s electricity bill.

The Liberals are also promising to abolish the Quebec sales tax on basic necessities and increase a tax credit for the most disadvantaged.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade estimates the total savings amount to $5,000 per family if her party wins the election.

