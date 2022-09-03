The Coalition Avenir Québec is promising to build a pair of private medical centres that would provide services that would be free and reimbursed by medicare.

CAQ Leader François Legault made the announcement today in the eastern Montreal riding of Anjou-Louis-Riel, and says the first two clinics would be up and running by 2025 in Montreal’s east-end and Quebec City.

The medical centres would include a family medicine clinic, other basic health services and an emergency room for minor or lower priority cases and day surgeries.

Legault describes the proposed centres as an intermediary between a family clinic and the province’s major hospitals and would aim to ease the strain on the health network.

He acknowledged using the word “private” when it comes to health care was delicate, but noted that 20 per cent of services in the province are already provided by the private sector.

On Day 7 of the Quebec election campaign, the Parti Québécois and Québec Solidaire are making announcements about daycare while the Quebec Liberals are discussing how to tackle labour shortages in the province by encouraging seniors to stay at work longer.