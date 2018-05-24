 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Car2Go to suspend Toronto operations in May over city parking regulations

Car2Go to suspend Toronto operations in May over city parking regulations

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

A Car2Go vehicle in front of the company’s offices in San Diego, Calif., on Sept. 1, 2015.

Mike Blake/Reuters

Car2Go is suspending its Toronto operations at the end of the month because of forthcoming parking regulations.

The car-sharing company’s president Paul DeLong says it will be impossible to operate in Toronto come June, when a city-run pilot program will forbid the use of almost 10,000 parking spaces where users usually pick up or leave Car2Go vehicles.

He is also complaining that Toronto’s city council recently passed parking permit fees, requiring companies taking place in a new car-sharing pilot to pay $1,499.02 per vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

In an open letter DeLong released on Wednesday morning, he says calling the move a disappointment would be “a huge understatement.”

He says the company did not want to cease its Toronto operations, but felt it has no other choice.

Car2Go launched in Toronto in early 2016 and operates in 26 cities around the world, including Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.