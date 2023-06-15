Open this photo in gallery: A crash closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba on Thursday June 15, 2023.Nirmesh Vadera/The Canadian Press

Mounties say 15 people are confirmed dead after a bus, carrying mostly seniors, collided with a semi-truck on the Trans-Canada highway in Manitoba on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, the commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP, said another 10 people have been taken to hospital with various injuries following the collision near Carberry, a small town about 170 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

“Sadly, this is a day in Manitoba and across Canada that will be remembered as one of tragedy and incredible sadness,” said Mr. Hill, during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“To all those waiting I can’t imagine how difficult it is not knowing if the person you love the most will be making it home tonight. I’m so sorry we can not get you the definitive answers you need more quickly.”

RCMP Major Crime Services has now taken over the investigation.

Superintendent Rob Lasson, of the Manitoba RCMP Major Crime Services, said officers were dispatched to the crash site at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5 just before noon. He said a semi-trailer heading eastbound on Highway 1 struck a bus heading southbound on Highway 5.

The bus, he said, had already crossed the westbound lane on Highway 1 and was crossing the eastbound lane when the crash occurred. He said the drivers of both vehicles survived and are being treated in hospital. Supt. Lasson declined to speculate on the potential reason for the collision but said there is a stop sign and yield sign at the intersection.

“Immediately, it became apparent that this was a mass casualty situation,” he said, at the news conference.

“This incident does have echoes of the tragic collision that happened in Humboldt, Sask. and we are very much aware of that. We have already linked into the investigators in Saskatchewan, who have first hand experience.”

Supt. Lasson said the Saskatchewan investigators are helping in any way that they can.

He said, even at the outset of an investigation of this nature, the RCMP is “alive to the fact” that there could be a criminal element to this case.

The RCMP has deployed all of its available resources to the collision site and are asking motorists to avoid the area. Twelve ambulances, in addition to air ambulances and other first responders were called to help. The injured have been transported to four different hospitals.

An outpouring of condolences poured in across social media following reports of the mass casualty collision.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said, in a statement, the flags of the province’s legislative building have been lowered to half-mast to respect the victims. “Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all the lives impacted by the horrific and devastating tragedy,” she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “The news from Carberry, Manitoba is incredibly tragic. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling – but Canadians are here for you.”

