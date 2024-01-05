Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.
This week: If your new year’s resolution was to read more news, then you’re in luck! We’re not even a full week into 2024 and there’s already plenty to know. A province has openly defied the federal government and refused to collect the carbon levy on home heating bills, after the Trudeau government announced there would be an exception for heating oils typically used in the Atlantic region.
Also this week, a new international women’s hockey league played its first game, and a new dog breed gets its time in the sun.
Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.
c. 24 years. The 47-year-old quit said he "wasn't proud of being a dropout" after UBC in 1999. But he thought finishing his degree would jinx his success.
b. Mattamy Athletic Centre. The arena, formerly known as Maple Leaf Gardens and a former home of the Toronto Maple Leafs, played host to the first PWHL game, a sold-out match that ended with Toronto losing 4-0 to New York.
a. True. Statistics Canada data estimate net emigration (which subtracts emigrants who have returned from the number of those who left) at 35,337 between mid-2022 and mid-2023, its highest number since 2017.
a. The Lancashire Heeler. The small dog’s official description – or breed standard, in dog-world parlance – calls for them to be “courageous, happy, affectionate to owner,” and owners say contented heelers sometimes pull back their lips in a “smile.”
d. All of the above. Called a “prescription for fun,” social prescribing is used to encourage patients – from vulnerable youth to isolated seniors – to try activities that were previously out of reach, in an effort to improve their mental health.
a. Saskatchewan. After the federal government announced that home heating oil, which is most widely used in the Atlantic provinces, would not be subject to the federal carbon price, Saskatchewan asked for the exemption to cover all other forms of heating, which was denied. In response, the province said it would stop collecting the charge at the start of 2024.
c. Star Trek. A small quantity of Gloria Knowlan’s ashes, a mother of eight who was 86 when she died, is one of 250 capsules of human remains, DNA samples and other memorials set to be launched into space this month aboard a rocket. The rocket is also set to carry remains or DNA samples of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel Barrett Roddenberry and Original Series stars Nichelle Nichols, DeForest Kelley and fellow Canadian James Doohan.
b. False. Despite having weekly updates on influenza trends in Canada, any information on the number of children who have fallen ill because of the flu has not been made available by the federal government, which has caused pediatric doctors to feel like they’re "flying blind.”