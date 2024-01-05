Skip to main content
Jacob Dubé and The Globe and Mail staff

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: If your new year’s resolution was to read more news, then you’re in luck! We’re not even a full week into 2024 and there’s already plenty to know. A province has openly defied the federal government and refused to collect the carbon levy on home heating bills, after the Trudeau government announced there would be an exception for heating oils typically used in the Atlantic region.

Also this week, a new international women’s hockey league played its first game, and a new dog breed gets its time in the sun.

Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.

1Former Lightspeed chief executive officer and Canadian tech millionaire Dax Dasilva finally returned to finish his degree at the University of British Columbia after how long?
a. Six months
b. Two years
c. 24 years
d. 10 years

c. 24 years. The 47-year-old quit said he "wasn't proud of being a dropout" after UBC in 1999. But he thought finishing his degree would jinx his success.

2The Professional Women’s Hockey League dropped its first puck on Jan. 1 in an inaugural game at which historic Toronto arena?
a. Scotiabank Arena
b. Mattamy Athletic Centre
c. Coca Cola Coliseum
d. The outdoor ice rink at Nathan Phillips Square

b. Mattamy Athletic Centre. The arena, formerly known as Maple Leaf Gardens and a former home of the Toronto Maple Leafs, played host to the first PWHL game, a sold-out match that ended with Toronto losing 4-0 to New York.

3True or False: Soaring housing and food costs are prompting some Canadians to move to more affordable countries.
a. True
b. False

a. True. Statistics Canada data estimate net emigration (which subtracts emigrants who have returned from the number of those who left) at 35,337 between mid-2022 and mid-2023, its highest number since 2017.

4Which (absolutely adorable) dog breed was just recognized by the American Kennel Club, allowing it to compete in competitive dog shows?
a. The Lancashire Heeler
b. The Labradoodle
c. American Pit Bull Terrier
d. The Cockapoo

a. The Lancashire Heeler. The small dog’s official description – or breed standard, in dog-world parlance – calls for them to be “courageous, happy, affectionate to owner,” and owners say contented heelers sometimes pull back their lips in a “smile.”

5Which of these options is an example of “social prescribing,” a pilot project being tested in Canada?
a. Enrolling in a dance class
b. Meeting a firefighter
c. Seeing a play
d. All of the above

d. All of the above. Called a “prescription for fun,” social prescribing is used to encourage patients – from vulnerable youth to isolated seniors – to try activities that were previously out of reach, in an effort to improve their mental health.

6Which province announced this week it would not be collecting the federal carbon levy from home heating bills?
a. Saskatchewan
b. Quebec
c. Ontario
d. Alberta

a. Saskatchewan. After the federal government announced that home heating oil, which is most widely used in the Atlantic provinces, would not be subject to the federal carbon price, Saskatchewan asked for the exemption to cover all other forms of heating, which was denied. In response, the province said it would stop collecting the charge at the start of 2024.

7The final wish of a Vancouver superfan of a famous TV show was that their ashes be sent into space, alongside the ashes of famous cast members. Which show was it?
a. Gilligan's Island
b. Battlestar Galactica
c. Star Trek
d. Doctor Who

c. Star Trek. A small quantity of Gloria Knowlan’s ashes, a mother of eight who was 86 when she died, is one of 250 capsules of human remains, DNA samples and other memorials set to be launched into space this month aboard a rocket. The rocket is also set to carry remains or DNA samples of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel Barrett Roddenberry and Original Series stars Nichelle Nichols, DeForest Kelley and fellow Canadian James Doohan.

8True or False: Canadian doctors are taking action after Ottawa released alarming data on pediatric flu cases in the country.
a. True
b. False

b. False. Despite having weekly updates on influenza trends in Canada, any information on the number of children who have fallen ill because of the flu has not been made available by the federal government, which has caused pediatric doctors to feel like they’re "flying blind.”

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you’re an ace. You could be a Globe editor. Subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to stay on top of your game.
Good effort. Subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to build up your knowledge.
This wasn’t your week, but that’s okay! We’ll be back next Friday with another news quiz, subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to prepare.

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmailOpens in a new window

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow the author of this article:

Check Following for new articles

Interact with The Globe