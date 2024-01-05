Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: If your new year’s resolution was to read more news, then you’re in luck! We’re not even a full week into 2024 and there’s already plenty to know. A province has openly defied the federal government and refused to collect the carbon levy on home heating bills, after the Trudeau government announced there would be an exception for heating oils typically used in the Atlantic region.

Also this week, a new international women’s hockey league played its first game, and a new dog breed gets its time in the sun.

Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.