Canadians living in provinces where the federal carbon fuel charge is collected received their first rebate of the year on Jan. 15.

Called the Climate Action Incentive payment (CAIP), Canadians in Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, PEI, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador will receive the rebate through direct bank deposit or by cheque, as long as they have filed their income tax and benefit returns.

Before 2021, the CAIP was a refundable tax credit claimed annually on personal income tax returns. In 2022, the federal government replaced the tax credit with a quarterly payment administered by the CRA.

Here’s what to know about the rebate, how to get it and how frequently it’s given.

Who is eligible for the carbon rebate, and how much do they get?

The amount you will receive depends on where you live and the size of your household. A family of four will receive the following amounts quarterly:

$386 in Alberta

$264 in Manitoba

$184 in New Brunswick

$328 in Newfoundland and Labrador

$248 in Nova Scotia

$244 in Ontario

$240 in Prince Edward Island

$340 in Saskatchewan

An individual will receive $193 in Alberta (or a combined $289.50 with a spouse or common-law partner), $132 in Manitoba (or $198), $122 in Ontario (or $183), $170 in Saskatchewan (or $255), $164 in Newfoundland and Labrador (or $246), $124 in Nova Scotia (or $186), $120 in Prince Edward Island (or $180) and $92 in New Brunswick (or $138).

Residents of small and rural communities receive an extra 10 per cent supplement beyond the base rebate amount, and the amount of the supplement will double to 20 per cent in April, 2024.

Canadians in British Columbia and Quebec do not receive the federal rebate because these provinces have their own carbon pricing schemes. In British Columbia, which has had its own carbon charge since 2008, residents receive the BC Climate Action Tax Credit, which amounts yearly to a maximum of $447 for an individual, $223.50 for a spouse or common-law partner and $111.50 per child ($223.50 for the first child in a single-parent family.)

Quebec implemented its own “cap and trade” program in 2014, which sets a limit on the amount of carbon that companies are permitted to burn. The system also offers the option for companies to buy the right to burn more than their quota by purchasing allowances, also known as carbon credits, from companies that burn less. By doing this, they exchange a portion of their right to emit greenhouse gasses.

How do you receive the carbon rebate?

Canadians do not need to apply for the rebate. If you have filed your income tax and benefit return, you will automatically receive the payments either by direct deposit or cheque in the mail.

If you’re registered for direct deposit, the rebate will likely appear in your bank accounts as “Climate Action Incentive,” although the exact wording may vary based on your bank.

How frequently are the rebates given?

The rebates are issued every three months, on the 15th of April, July, October and January. If the 15th falls on a Saturday, Sunday or federal statutory holiday, the payment will be issued on the last business day before the 15th.

What do you do if you were supposed to get the rebate and did not?

If you believe you should have received the rebate but did not, the Canada Revenue Agency says to wait 10 business days from the issuing date and then contact them at 1-800-959-8281 or 1-866-426-1527, if you’re in the territories.

So what is carbon fuel pricing, anyway?

The Trudeau government announced in 2018 that all provinces would need to implement a carbon-pricing system by April 1, 2019. Carbon pricing means charging a cost for fossil fuels such as gasoline, diesel and coal, and the goods made from them. The goal is to give companies and individuals a financial incentive to reduce their emissions.

Provinces and territories are allowed to create their own systems of carbon pricing as long as they meet or exceed the minimum requirements set by the federal government. If a province has no plan, or if it’s below the standard, the federal government applies a “backstop” that imposes the minimum price through federal taxes.

A carbon fuel charge is a fee imposed on each tonne of emissions from fossil fuels that includes oil products, such as gasoline and diesel, natural gas and coal-fired electricity.

The federal government says the majority of Canadian families receive more money back in rebates than they pay as a result of the system, and around 90 per cent of the carbon pricing proceeds go back to Canadians. The rebates are meant to help with cost-of-living challenges, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said in a statement last week.