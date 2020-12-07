Cardi B, Post Malone, Foo Fighters set to headline Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in 2021

Open this photo in gallery Cardi B poses for photographers as she arrives for the Chanel Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, during Paris fashion week, in Paris on Oct. 1, 2019. Francois Mori/The Associated Press

Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has announced headliners for next summer’s event, saying while times are uncertain, organizers need to plan for the future.

A media release says the festival will run July 30 through Aug. 1 at Parc Jean-Drapeau with live performances from the Foo Fighters, Cardi B, and Post Malone.

The statement says organizers “have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to create the ideal circumstances for Osheaga to move ahead without a hitch.”

It adds they “will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change.”

The Foo Fighters were among those scheduled to perform at this year’s Osheaga before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The rock group is set release a new album next year and headline the first night of Osheaga’s 15th anniversary festival.

Osheaga has added a payment plan for those who buy passes before Jan. 15, 2021, with the option to pay over the course of several months.

Organizers did not immediately respond to questions regarding cancellation policies in case the event is not able to go forward.

Details are available online: https://www.osheaga.com/en