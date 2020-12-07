 Skip to main content

Cardi B, Post Malone, Foo Fighters set to headline Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in 2021

Montreal, Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Cardi B poses for photographers as she arrives for the Chanel Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, during Paris fashion week, in Paris on Oct. 1, 2019.

Francois Mori/The Associated Press

Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has announced headliners for next summer’s event, saying while times are uncertain, organizers need to plan for the future.

A media release says the festival will run July 30 through Aug. 1 at Parc Jean-Drapeau with live performances from the Foo Fighters, Cardi B, and Post Malone.

The statement says organizers “have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to create the ideal circumstances for Osheaga to move ahead without a hitch.”

Story continues below advertisement

It adds they “will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change.”

The Foo Fighters were among those scheduled to perform at this year’s Osheaga before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The rock group is set release a new album next year and headline the first night of Osheaga’s 15th anniversary festival.

Osheaga has added a payment plan for those who buy passes before Jan. 15, 2021, with the option to pay over the course of several months.

Organizers did not immediately respond to questions regarding cancellation policies in case the event is not able to go forward.

Details are available online: https://www.osheaga.com/en

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies