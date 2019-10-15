 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Cargo ships are illegally dumping plastic bottles in the South Atlantic Ocean, study suggests

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Canadian wildlife researcher is among the authors of a recent study that suggests cargo ships are an important source of plastic bottles littering the South Atlantic Ocean.

The study questions “the widely held assumption that most plastic debris at sea comes from land-based sources.”

Robert Ronconi, a Halifax-based biologist with the Canadian Wildlife Service, helped prepare the paper for the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Story continues below advertisement

The team analyzed 2,580 plastic bottles they found last year on a kilometre of beach on an uninhabited island about halfway between South America and Africa, as well as another 174 that washed up over the next two-and-a-half months.

The paper concludes almost three quarters of the bottles that were originally on the beach, and 83 per cent of those washed up during the study, were made in Asia, with most from China, and that they had been manufactured within the previous two years.

The researchers say that suggests the bottles couldn’t have floated that far without having being transported part of the way by ships.

Dumping bottles into the sea is a violation of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships regulations.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter