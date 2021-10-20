 Skip to main content
Case adjourned to November for man accused of killing of Muslim family in London, Ont.

London, Ont.
The Canadian Press
London Police investigate the scene of a fatal hit and run in London, Ont., on June 7.

Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press

A London, Ont., man facing terror charges in an incident that killed four members of a Muslim family has had his case adjourned until next month.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, is accused of deliberately hitting the family with his truck on June 6.

He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in what prosecutors say was an act of terrorism.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege the incident was motivated by hate against the Islamic faith.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed while out for an evening walk. The couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously hurt.

The case returns to court on Nov. 17.

