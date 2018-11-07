 Skip to main content

Canada Case of Hedley lead singer Jacob Hoggard put over for three weeks

Case of Hedley lead singer Jacob Hoggard put over for three weeks

The Canadian Press
The case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard, who faces three sex-related charges, has been put over for three weeks.

Hoggard, 34, was not present at a brief hearing in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday where the next date in his case was set for Nov. 28.

The prosecution says they have now handed over most of the disclosure in the case.

Police arrested the singer in July and charged him with one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

They say the charges relate to three separate incidents involving a woman and a girl under the age of 16 that allegedly occurred in the Toronto area in 2016.

Hoggard has previously denied engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he acted in a way that objectifies women.

Allegations of sexual misconduct emerged before the charges were laid, which prompted Hedley to go on indefinite hiatus.

