Canada Case of Quebec couple charged in seven-year-old girl’s death put off until June

GRANBY, Que.
The Canadian Press
A woman pays her respect in front of the house where lived a 7-year-old girl who was found in critical condition in her home on Monday in Granby, Que. on May 3.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The case of a couple charged with the mistreatment of a seven-year-old girl who died last month has been put off.

Neither accused was present today as their expected bail hearing was postponed at the courthouse in Granby, Que., about 80-kilometres east of Montreal.

The girl’s father, 30, and stepmother, 35, were each charged with unlawful confinement while the woman was also charged with aggravated assault.

The girl died in hospital shortly after the couple’s initial April 30 court appearance, one day after being found in the family home.

The identities of the two accused are protected by a publication ban to protect the identity of the young victim.

Since her death, the Crown has been weighing whether to upgrade the charges but has not yet done so.

A spokesman for the province’s prosecution service says they are taking a closer look at the evidence, notably the autopsy report and the preliminary results of the police investigation, before deciding how to proceed.

Several investigations have been ordered into the handling of the death of the young girl, including a coroner’s inquest.

The stepmother will return to court on June 3 and the father will return to court on June 6.

