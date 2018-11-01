 Skip to main content

Canada Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian expected in court today

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian expected in court today

The Canadian Press

The case of a man accused in a deadly van attack in north Toronto that left 10 people dead is expected in court today.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder after he allegedly drove a white rental van down a crowded sidewalk on April 23.

Minassian’s lawyer has said the Crown has asked the attorney general to skip the preliminary hearing and head straight to trial.

Story continues below advertisement

A Toronto police officer arrested Minassian just minutes after the attack. The arrest was caught on video by passersby and shared widely on social media.

Police have previously said they haven’t identified a motive for the attack, but that the evidence they had didn’t warrant terrorism charges.

Minassian’s family has said they grieve for the victims of the attack.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019