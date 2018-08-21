Case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned until October

The case of a truck driver charged in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been adjourned until October.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

The Calgary man did not appear in court on Tuesday and his lawyer, Satnam Aujla, was connected by phone.

Aujla, who requested and was granted an adjournment until Oct. 2, said he needed more time to review case documents.

“Recently I received particulars and they’re pretty detailed,” Aujla told court.

Sidhu, who was not hurt in the crash, was released on $1,000 bail in July under conditions he not drive and that he surrender his passport.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed and 13 players were injured following the April 6 crash at a rural Saskatchewan intersection between the junior hockey team’s bus and a transport truck driven by Sidhu.

The team was on its way to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game.

No family members of those killed or injured appeared to be in court on Tuesday.

Crown prosecutor Robin Ritter said it’s not unusual to have a case adjourned.

“There’s a lot of materials for the accused and his counsel to review,” Ritter said outside court.

Sidhu is to elect how he wants to be tried when the case next comes before the court in October.

RCMP have said they will not release any details of the investigation or what they believe happened. The only thing the Mounties have said to this point is that the truck was in the intersection when the collision occurred.