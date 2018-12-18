 Skip to main content

Canada Case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned until new year

Melfort, Sask.
The Canadian Press

The case of a Calgary truck driver charged in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been adjourned until the new year.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Singh’s lawyer spoke to a Melfort, Sask., courtroom by phone and said the defence needs more time to go through disclosure received from the Crown in the last few days.

The delay was granted and the case was adjourned until Jan. 8.

Sidhu was not in court and has not yet entered a plea.

The Broncos junior hockey team bus and a semi-truck driven by Sidhu collided at a rural intersection in Saskatchewan in April.

