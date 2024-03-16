Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: All eyes are on Catherine, Princess of Wales. That is, if our eyes can be trusted. Catherine, 42, has been out of the public eye since January when she had abdominal surgery. Her extended absence had caused rumours to swirl, and on Mother’s Day, the Royals released a photo of Catherine and her three children in an attempt to quell any concerns. But several wire services ordered the image’s retraction, after signs were discovered that the image had been heavily edited – which reignited the rumours and conspiracy theories. I’m not saying I’m a believer, but…

Also this week, Ottawa’s online harms bill comes under fire, and Washington has its sights set on a top social-media app.

Do you remember these stories and more? Take our news quiz.