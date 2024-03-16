Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.
This week: All eyes are on Catherine, Princess of Wales. That is, if our eyes can be trusted. Catherine, 42, has been out of the public eye since January when she had abdominal surgery. Her extended absence had caused rumours to swirl, and on Mother’s Day, the Royals released a photo of Catherine and her three children in an attempt to quell any concerns. But several wire services ordered the image’s retraction, after signs were discovered that the image had been heavily edited – which reignited the rumours and conspiracy theories. I’m not saying I’m a believer, but…
Also this week, Ottawa’s online harms bill comes under fire, and Washington has its sights set on a top social-media app.
Do you remember these stories and more? Take our news quiz.
a. Margaret Atwood. Referring to George Orwell’s dystopian novel, 1984, the author of the equally-dystopian The Handmaid's Tale argued the bill’s definitions of punishable hate speechdefinitions of punishable hate speech are vague and could invite abuse.
c. Its connections to China cause privacy concerns. The bipartisan bill, if passed through the Senate, would give TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the U.S. assets of the short-video app, or face a ban. The app, used by 170 million Americans, is the latest target in a series of moves Washington has made to respond to national security concerns involving China.
d. Catherine wanted to experiment with editing. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” the Princess wrote on X on Monday. Despite the seemingly innocuous reasoning for the edits, Palace officials said they will not release the original unedited photograph.
b. Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole. O’Toole blamed part of his loss in the 2021 federal election on Chinese meddling. In May, 2023, CSIS briefed him that he had been the target of Chinese misinformation and voter-suppression efforts.
c. Haiti. Ariel Henry seized leadership of Haiti after then-president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in 2021, and promised to eventually hold elections. But when he failed to do so last year – citing the dangers of gang violence – it stoked more public anger and calls for his resignation. On March 11, Henry said he would step down as soon as a transitional presidential council could take charge.
a. Montreal. Downtown Montreal just made it into the path of totality, which is the area in which people can experience a total eclipse of the heart … I mean sun. It’ll also reach parts of Ontario and Eastern Canada. Just make sure you're prepared.
c. 1956. The last repeat presidential matchup took place in 1956, when Republican president Dwight Eisenhower defeated former Illinois governor Adlai Stevenson, a Democrat, for the second time. Biden and Trump are also the oldest-ever candidates to compete in a presidential election.
a. Happy. The report from the Pew Research Center found that three-quarters of teens surveyed felt happier and more peaceful when they went without their phones. However, most teens say smartphones also make it easier to be creative and pursue hobbies.