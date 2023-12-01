Police in Newfoundland say they’ve charged a priest with sexual assault.

The RCMP say in a news release today that 49-year-old Thomas Offong served in the towns of Avondale, Colliers and Conception Harbour, which are roughly 70 kilometres southwest of St. John's.

The release says Offong faces one charge of sexual assault against an adult.

Offong is listed among the priests on the website for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Grand Falls, N.L., which covers the three communities identified by the Mounties.

RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland says the charge relates to an assault alleged to have occurred on Nov. 23.

Police say Offong is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6, 2024.