CBC host Wendy Mesley apologizes for using a certain word in discussion on race

Toronto
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Wendy Mesley, seen here on Oct. 22, 2019, said she used the word as she was quoting a journalist they were intending to interview on a panel discussion about coverage of racial inequality.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

CBC News host Wendy Mesley says she’s sorry and “deeply ashamed” after using “a word that should never be used” during an editorial discussion about current issues regarding race.

“The Weekly with Wendy Mesley” host took to her Twitter account to post about the incident, which now has her off the air while the CBC investigates.

Mesley’s statement did not identify the word but said it “was not aimed at anyone.”

She said she used it as she was quoting a journalist they were intending to interview on a panel discussion about coverage of racial inequality.

Mesley added she was “careless” with her language “and wrong to say it,” and she immediately apologized to her co-workers.

In an e-mailed statement, a spokesman for the public broadcaster said “senior management within CBC News were made aware of an incident” involving Mesley last Thursday.

Chuck Thompson, head of public affairs at CBC English Services, added that Mesley will not be hosting her Sunday morning program while they investigate further.

Thompson said out of respect for “the privacy rights” of employees, the CBC has “nothing more to add.”

The broadcaster did not immediately respond to follow-up questions about what word was used.

Mesley responded to a request for comment by pointing to her Twitter statement.

“Regardless of my intention, I hurt people and for that I am very sorry,” Mesley posted on Twitter Tuesday. “I am also deeply ashamed.

“I immediately apologized to my co-workers, and recognize this is a word that no-one like me should ever use. I made a big mistake and promise to change my behaviour.”

“The Weekly with Wendy Mesley” airs on CBC and CBC News Network from Toronto. It provides critical analysis of big news stories.

