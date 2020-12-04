 Skip to main content

CBC issues new guidelines on branded content after controversy over Tandem paid-partnership

Victoria Ahearn
Toronto, Ontario
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The CBC has issued new guidelines it says will “further strengthen and clarify the boundaries” between its journalistic content and advertising.

The guidelines come amid criticism of the public broadcaster’s paid-partnership division, Tandem, which creates branded campaign content for corporate clients.

Last month more than 70 former CBC employees sent a letter to Canada’s broadcast regulator asking it to investigate Tandem, saying the unit “blurs the lines between advertising and news.”

Story continues below advertisement

The group also asked the CBC’s board of directors to end to the branded content program.

The CBC defended Tandem by noting the public broadcaster has been offering branded content “for many years, as have other media outlets around the world.”

A CBC representative also said the department, which was announced in September, is “completely separate” from the journalism team.

But the CBC has now issued a statement on Tandem with new guidelines about branded content, noting “advertising content on its digital platforms must be clearly identified so that it cannot be confused with journalistic content.”

The new guidelines come “after a thorough review of branded content directives at CBC and Radio-Canada by senior news, sales and programming leaders, and an in-depth discussion at the board of directors’ meeting of November 26, 2020,” CBC president and CEO Catherine Tait said in Thursday’s statement.

The guidelines include a directive that “the placement of branded content will continue to be restricted exclusively to digital platforms.”

Another states: “No CBC/Radio-Canada journalists or hosts will be involved in the creation or presentation of branded content, either in audio, video or alphanumeric formats.”

Story continues below advertisement

The full list of guidelines is on the CBC’s website at: https://cbc.radio-canada.ca/en/media-centre/tandem-statement-branded-content?s=09

“We recognize that as the nation’s public broadcaster we need to hold ourselves to a higher standard, with more stringent guidelines than our peers to ensure a clear separation between our journalism and commercial content,” said Barb Williams, executive vice-president of CBC. “That said, as long as we operate a diversified business model and aim to maintain current levels of service to Canadians, we must be able to provide advertisers with the suite of options that all of our reputable colleagues provide.”

Watchdog group Friends of Canadian Broadcasting, which is calling for Tandem to be cancelled, said it will continue to press the CBC’s board of directors on the matter.

“The CBC is a public good, not a private enterprise. Catherine Tait clearly doesn’t understand this distinction. She will not save the CBC by selling its credibility,” Daniel Bernhard, executive director for Friends of Canadian Broadcasting, said Friday in a statement.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies