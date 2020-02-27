CBC News boss Jennifer McGuire stepping down after a 10-year run

CBC News says its editor-in-chief and general manager is stepping down at the end of this week after more than 10 years in that position with the public broadcaster.
Jennifer McGuire has held the post since May 2009, overseeing English language news content and programming on radio, television, and online.
A CBC News story quotes a staff announcement in which McGuire says it’s time for her to “imagine a life outside of the CBC.”
Under her watch, CBC integrated its TV, radio and digital news operations, and overhauled its flagship evening TV newscast, “The National.”
During her time the broadcaster also weathered several scandals, most notably the downfall of radio host Jian Ghomeshi amid a scathing inquiry that excoriated managers for their handling of inappropriate workplace behaviour.
McGuire also shepherded the broadcaster through thorny conflict-of-interest questions that arose around former star personalities Peter Mansbridge, Amanda Lang and Evan Solomon.
