CBC’s Michael Enright to leave ‘The Sunday Edition’ for new one-hour radio program

The Canadian Press
Governor General David Johnston invests Michael Enright from Toronto as a Member of the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Nov. 22, 2013.

Veteran broadcaster Michael Enright will step down as host of CBC Radio One’s “The Sunday Edition” at the end of this season to create a new one-hour radio program.

CBC says Enright’s last day as host of the weekly series will be June 28, when he will conclude 20 years with the morning program.

The public broadcaster adds that “The Sunday Edition” will be redeveloped this fall with a new host.

No details were revealed on Enright’s new venture.

Enright’s lengthy career includes several high profile stints as a national CBC Radio host, for shows including “This Country in the Morning,” “This Morning,” and “As It Happens,” which he co-hosted for 10 years.

Enright says in a release that hosting “The Sunday Edition” has been “the greatest experience and challenge in my career as a journalist.”

