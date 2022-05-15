Wanda Crocker, left, and Gerry Rogers in Broad Cove, N.L., on May 14.Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

An event planned this summer in a small Newfoundland town aims to unite the province’s LGTBQ community and celebrate the lesbian history of the aptly named town of Broad Cove.

“Come Home Queer” is a play on the province’s Come Home Year tourism theme, which invites Newfoundland and Labrador expats to return to the province for a visit this summer.

Running from July 15 through 17th, the event is set to take place in Broad Cove, where about 30 lesbians – most of them friends from St. John’s – have been settling or summering for the past three decades.

Organizer Gerry Rogers has planned a performance by Kellie Loder, readings by authors like Eva Crocker, and storytelling events about the province’s LGTBQ history, including the story of Broad Cove, located about 100 kilometres west of St. John’s.

Rogers – who after 30 years of visiting the town, is now building a home in Broad Cove for her retirement – says “Come Home Queer” is about busting the myth that rural Newfoundland and Labrador is “backwards.”

She points out lots of people in the community have children, grandchildren, relatives or friends who are queer, and accept them.

