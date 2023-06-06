Cenovus Energy is facing a fine over a release of wastewater into a wetland.

In 2020, a pipeline then belonging to Husky Oil released about 206 cubic metres of produced water through a break in the line and into the surrounding wetland.

Cenovus, which merged with Husky in 2021, has been assessed a $140,000 fine by the Alberta Energy Regulator after pleading guilty in provincial court.

Money from the fine will be used to improve wetlands in ways that improve biodiversity and benefit at-risk wildlife.

The release occurred when Husky stopped flow in a pipeline near Derwent, Alta., after monitoring equipment detected a problem.

The water escaped when Husky restarted the pipeline in order to discover the source of that problem.