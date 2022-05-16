Skip to main content
Lacy Atalick and Samantha Edwards
Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

  1. Executive bonuses were up at Canadian long-term care home companies in 2021, the first full year of the pandemic
  2. ‘The pandemic housing boom is clearly winding down’: Economists are predicting a double digit drop in housing prices as the market retreats from its COVID-19 fury

In the past seven days, there were 412 deaths from COVID-19 nationally. At least 5,196 people are being treated in hospitals and 346 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 13th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Ambarish Chandra and Duncan Dee: Why the return of travel in Canada now feels up in the air

David Parkinson: Canada’s pandemic jobs recovery has been remarkable for both quantity and quality

André Picard: How sincere is Canada’s commitment to COVID-19 vaccine equity?

