Ceremony held aboard Canadian navy frigate as remains of recovered victim to be flown home

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A Cyclone helicopter flies over the HMCS Fredericton as its crew leaves the Halifax Harbour for a six-month deployment to the Mediterranean Sea as part of NATO's Operation Reassurance, on Jan. 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press

The crew of a Royal Canadian Navy frigate held a ceremony on Sunday to mark the transfer of the body of one of six personnel who died in a crash of a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter.

The HMCS Fredericton was alongside in Taranto, Italy, after last Wednesday’s incident off the coast of Greece.

A release late Sunday from the military says the body of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough was taken off the ship and will be repatriated.

The military also says the deaths of Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke and Master Corp. Matthew Cousins were recognized during the ceremony.

Cowbrough’s remains are expected to depart Italy on a Canadian military aircraft in the coming days.

The release says there will be a formal ceremony later this week at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario for all six fallen members and to recognize the return of Cowbrough to Canada.

The Canadian military is deploying a flight investigation team to determine the cause of a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece. The crash claimed the life of at least one service member and left five others missing. The Canadian Press

