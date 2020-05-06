Ceremony to be held today for Canadian service members who died in helicopter crash

Open this photo in gallery The six members of the Canadian Armed Forces who died after a military CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece are seen in a handout photo. Top left to right: Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke, Master Corporal Matthew Cousins and Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough. Bottom left to right: Captain Kevin Hagen, Captain Maxime Miron-Morin and Captain Brenden Ian MacDonald. Canadian Armed Forces/Reuters

The Canadian military is to hold a special ramp ceremony today at Canadian Forces Base Trenton to repatriate remains of a service member and honour all six who died in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece.

The Cyclone helicopter carrying six Armed Forces members crashed into the Ionian Sea on April 29.

Defence officials have said it was returning to HMCS Fredericton at the end of a NATO training mission.

The remains of Sub-lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough were recovered while the other five service members on board are missing and presumed dead.

The remains of one other person have been recovered but not yet identified.

Those service members whose remains were not recovered will be represented by military headgear resting on pillows to be carried by fellow military members.

Following the ceremony, a procession will proceed down the Highway of Heroes from Trenton to Toronto.

While such processions have traditionally been accompanied by crowds gathering along the highway to show their support, the Ontario government is encouraging people to watch it from home because of COVID-19.

