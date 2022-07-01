The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two flavours of RemarkaBall brand Crunchy Energy Balls because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The Crunchy Almond Crunchy Energy Balls and Crunchy-Hazelnuts Crunchy Energy Balls were sold in 78 gram packages.

The affected products were sold in Alberta and online.

There have been no reported reactions linked to the product.

Customers are being told to either throw the energy balls out, or return them to where they were purchased.

The CFIA says it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.