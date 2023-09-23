Open this photo in gallery: Hamilton Tiger-Cats offensive linemen Tyreik McAllister (35) is tackled by Toronto Argonauts linebacker Trevor Hoyte (43) and linebacker Brandon Calver (44) during first half CFL football action in Toronto, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Chad Kelly threw two touchdown passes as the Toronto Argonauts defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 29-14 on Saturday night to sweep the season series.

Toronto (12-1) earned its first four-game sweep of Hamilton since 2006. The Argos have downed their arch rivals in six straight contests and 10-of-11 overall, delighting the energetic BMO Field gathering of 15,549.

Kelly’s nine-yard strike to Dejon Brissett – his second TD of the game – at 14:44 of the third quarter gave Toronto a commanding 27-4 lead. It was set up by Wynton McManis’s 50-yard interception return.

McManis also had a 58-yard pick-six in the first half.

Hamilton pulled to within 27-11 on Taylor Powell's six-yard touchdown pass to Terry Godwin II at 4:33 of the fourth. It capped a smart nine-play, 95-yard march.

Tyreik McAllister appeared to give the Ticats more life with a 57-yard punt return, but it came back due to a holding penalty. So instead of starting from the Toronto 35-yard line, Hamilton was at its own 10.

Toronto was awarded a safety at 6:12 when Powell was flagged for intentional grounding while in Hamilton's end zone. Marc Liegghio's 37-yard field goal at 10:30 pulled the Ticats to within 29-14.

The Argos, who cemented top spot in the East Division with last week's 23-20 win in Montreal, extended their overall win streak to six games. The defending Grey Cup champions improved to 8-0 within the conference and 7-0 at home (including a victory in Halifax over Saskatchewan).

Hamilton (6-8) suffered its first loss in three games. The Ticats also fell to third in the East Division, two points behind the Montreal Alouettes (7-7), who defeated the Calgary Stampeders 28-11 earlier Saturday.

Running backs A.J. Ouellette (healthy scratch) and Andrew Harris (six-game injured list, knee) along with offensive lineman Isiah Cage (one-game injured list, hamstring) didn't play for Toronto. But Kelly did, along with the entire starting defence.

Kelly completed 17-of-26 passes for 242 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.

Powell, who'd won three of his four previous starts, finished 26-of-40 passing for 326 yards with a TD and two interceptions. The Ticats' rookie fell to 0-3 this season versus Toronto.

Hamilton receiver Kiondre Smith had eight catches for 152 yards, both game highs.

Boris Bede kicked two field goals, two converts and a single for Toronto.

Liegghio booted two field goals and a convert for Hamilton. Kaare Vedvik added a single.

Toronto rode a 16-point opening quarter to a 20-4 halftime lead.

Toronto rolled up 259 net offensive yards, compared to 104 for Hamilton, and registered 12 first downs. The Ticats had just five.

Kelly completed 13-of-18 passes for 218 yards with a TD and interception. Powell was eight-of-14 passing for 82 yards and an interception.

Bede opened the scoring with a 41-yard field goal at 3:59 of the first. McManus staked Toronto to a 10-0 lead at 4:56, returning an interception 58 yards for the touchdown on Hamilton's second play from scrimmage.

Liegghio put Hamilton on the board with a 26-yard field goal at 11:12. It was set up by Gordon Whyte's recovery of a punt-returner Javon Leake's fumble.

But on the next play, Kelly hit Brissett on a 70-yard TD strike at 11:31. That put the Argos up 16-3 as Bede missed the convert.

Bede put Toronto ahead 17-3 with a 62-yard single at 5:26 of the second. He made it 20-3 after connecting from 36 yards out at 13:07.

Vedvik rounded out the first-half scoring with a 56-yard single at 14:07.